Who is going to be the Commanders' best rookie in 2025?
The Washington Commanders only drafted five players in this year's selection meeting, but each of them has the potential to become a significant contributor this season.
Offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. is going to compete to be part of the starting five rotation in front of quarterback Jayden Daniels and has guard/tackle versatility on his side when trying to project his spot on the Commanders' frontline.
Meanwhile, cornerback Trey Amos looks the part of a solid No. 2 outside defender opposite Marshon Lattimore, while receiver Jaylin Lane should have an important special teams role at minimum. Even the two late-round picks for Washington this season, linebacker Kain Medrano and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, bring special teams upside with rotational potential on their respective sides of the line of scrimmage.
But, as they say, there can only be one, and in the case of who the best rookie will be from this class, one Sports Illustrated analyst has his selection already made.
"Commanders first-round offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. has an unclear path to playing time in 2025. Amos, conversely, will compete for the starting spot opposite Marshon Lattimore, a scenario which would move ’24 second-round pick Mike Sainristil to nickel. Amos fits Commanders coach Dan Quinn’s mold at corner with length, physicality and ball skills. He has the traits to develop into an impact starter," wrote SI's Daniel Flick while eyeing Amos as the team's top rookie for 2025.
It isn't a stance Flick is going to be alone in, and honestly, even if Conerly starts all 17 games at right tackle opposite of Laremy Tunsil on the left side, Amos is going to have much better opportunities to make splash plays for his team.
Make no mistake about it, however, it isn't just the fact that his position is 'sexier' that makes Amos a candidate to be the top rookie in his class, he has the ability to back it up.
Ability that he put on display in front of scouts and general manager Adam Peters at the Reese's Senior Bowl this year and led to Washington having a first round grade on the cornerback they got at No. 61 overall, in the second round.
It was considered a steal then, and by year's end, might just look like highway robbery.
