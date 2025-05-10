Analyst: Commanders should have drafted Chiefs WR instead
The Washington Commanders bolstered their wide receiver depth by taking Jaylin Lane on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
While the Commanders are excited about Lane, not everyone was thrilled with the pick.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Damian Parson believes that the Commanders should have taken Kansas City Chiefs selection Jalen Royals, who was taken five picks after Lane at No. 133 overall.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders taking a look at veteran QB option
Should Commanders have selected Royals over Lane?
"The Commanders selected Jaylin Lane, who was the 27th-ranked wide receiver and No. 214 overall prospect on the B/R NFL Scouting Department's final big board. Five picks later, the Kansas City Chiefs took Jalen Royals, the sixth-ranked wideout and No. 49 overall prospect on the B/R big board," Parson wrote.
"Both Lane and Royals displayed their explosiveness and speed on film and at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. But outside of athletic ability, there aren't many similarities between the two pass-catchers.
"Lane is more of a straight-line buildup-speed receiver, but he lacks nuance and detail as a route-runner to create separation. Meanwhile, Royals is a well-proportioned receiver with great body control at the catch point. He plays with efficient footwork at the line of scrimmage and the hand usage to defeat press coverage, which he displayed at the Senior Bowl in January.
"Royals' skill set and upside would have been a better fit in Washington alongside star receiver Terry McLaurin, do-it-all weapon Samuel and second-year wideout Luke McCaffrey. Imagine 11 personnel (3 WRs, 1 TE and 1 RB) with Royals, Samuel, and McLaurin as interchangeable weapons.
"Daniels' deep passing accuracy and off-script playmaking elevated the Commanders' offense into a top-five scoring unit as a rookie. Adding Royals would have given this offense more bang for its buck and versatility for the future."
Lane and the Commanders will face Royals and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the 2025 season.
READ MORE: Commanders have reason for hope, optimism after getting Jayden Daniels help
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Will Commanders upgrades be enough to reach Super Bowl?
• Commanders are receiving a brand new locker room
• Commanders make sneaky move for Jayden Daniels and it might change everything
• Commanders top pick seeing early Offensive Rookie of the Year odds