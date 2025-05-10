One Commanders undrafted rookie already predicted to make 53-man roster
The Washington Commanders are evaluating their new talent following the 2025 NFL Draft, and one undrafted rookie is already making a name for himself.
The Commanders brought in several players to compete for depth roles this offseason, but one defender is quietly standing out.
In Washington, according to football analyst Ryan Fowler, he suggests rookie defensive back could be a dark-horse candidate to make the final 53-man roster.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound back started all 12 games at cornerback for the University of Louisiana-Monroe during the 2024 season and appeared in 35 games throughout his three-year ULM career. He recorded 131 tackles (four for loss), a sack, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick.
Finding a role in the cornerback room might be difficult. The Commanders have a lot of solidifeid spots in their cornerback room to make the squad: Marshon Lattimore, Mike Sainristil, Trey Amos, Jonathan Jones, and Noah Igbinoghene. They will probably take another through, but Vigers could find more success by transitioning back to the safety spot.
Vigers isn’t the flashiest athlete, but his physicality and smart play are hard to ignore. That profile could earn him a shot in the safety room where the Commanders have room for depth.
It'll be interesting to see what the Commanders have planned for Vigers. They see something in the player, who tested pretty well over the assessment phase. Now it will be up to Vigers to show his talent and see if he can find a spot on the roster come final cuts.
