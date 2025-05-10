Commanders linked to former No. 1 overall pick in free agency
The Washington Commanders are putting some more touches on their 90-man roster going into the second half of the offseason.
While the Commanders have made additions to places across the roster, there are still a few areas of improvement for the NFC runner-ups.
USA Today writer Ayrton Ostly believes that the Commanders could be a landing spot for Jadeveon Clowney, who was released earlier this week by the Carolina Panthers.
Clowney to the Commanders?
"The Commanders' defense outperformed its talent in 2024 as the team made its first NFC championship game in decades. Washington spent in free agency and the draft to get upgrades at multiple levels of the defense but could use more reinforcements as it looks to build on a surprising 2024 season," Ostly wrote.
"The Commanders didn't use any draft picks at edge and are slated to start Dorance Armstrong and Deatrich Wise at that position at time of publishing. Both are in a similar physical mold to Clowney and he'd make for more depth at a potential weak spot for a team with playoff aspirations."
Clowney, 32, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.
He spent his first five NFL seasons in Houston before becoming a journeyman for the second half of his career. Since 2019, Clowney has played for the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Panthers, never staying at any spot longer than two years.
Now, he's looking for his next NFL home, which could be the nation's capital.
