How to keep track of Commanders' 2025 schedule information
The Washington Commanders are already preparing for what everyone hopes will be an even more exciting 2025 season than 2024 was.
With quarterback Jayden Daniels out to prove he's no one-act show, the Commanders have arguably one of the most exciting young players in the game, and an offense looking to build upon a top-five finish in points last year.
So, when will you see Washington play and where? That answer is currently unknown, but answers are coming.
The easiest path toward finding out when and where the Commanders will play in 2025 is to wait for Wednesday, May 14th at 8 p.m. ET when the NFL will air their schedule release special.
Before then, however, broadcasting partners like NBC, FOX, Prime Video, ESPN, CBS, and Netflix will all release certain games that will air on their networks.
According to the NFL, the list of announcements coming from those outlets are as follows:
- NBC – Monday, May 12 on TODAY Show
- FOX – Monday, May 12
- Prime Video – Monday, May 12
- ESPN – Tuesday, May 13 on Good Morning America
- CBS – Wednesday, May 14 on CBS Mornings
- Netflix – Wednesday, May 14
On Tuesday, May 13th, Good Morning Football will reveal the International Games schedule on NFL Network. Those contests include two regular-season games in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one in Berlin, Madrid, Dublin, and São Paulo, respectively.
Another game will be played in London as well, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will again host a contest at Wembley Stadium.
As a franchise, Washington has played just one international game up to this point, that game coming in 2016 against the Cincinnati Bengals in London. The contest ended in a tie.
The Commanders are one of the few teams remaining who have not played at least two international games leading to much speculation they may be selected to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, or the Miami Dolphins in Spain.
If they do not get one of those games this season, the league would almost assuredly send Washington outside the country in 2026. With the rise of the team and Daniels specifically, however, it would make sense for the NFL to want to send the franchise out internationally as much as possible as it continues to grow the game outside U.S. borders.
