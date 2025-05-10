Commanders WR pair ranked among best in NFL
The Washington Commanders are hoping to have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league in Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox ranked the top 10 wideout duos in the league, and McLaurin and Samuel came in at No. 7.
McLaurin and Samuel among the best
"The Washington Commanders' new receiver twosome of Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel has yet to take the playing field together. However, both wideouts have shown No. 1 receiver upside when at their best," Knox wrote.
"McLaurin, while perhaps a tier below the NFL's elite, has been one of the league's most consistent and dependable No. 1 receivers since entering the league in 2021. He just finished his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard campaign and has started all 17 games in each of the past four seasons.
"Samuel, meanwhile, racked up 1,770 scrimmage yards and made the Pro Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. While he hasn't replicated that production since, he did top 1,100 scrimmage yards in 2023 and remains a dynamic receiver and runner who can add a new creative element to Washington's offense.
"He is one of the best competitors on the field that I’ve ever seen in my life,” general manager Adam Peters told The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “He could put a team on his back and will you to win.”
"McLaurin is an elite route-runner with enough speed to beat defenses deep. Samuel is a physical runner and receiver who can create mismatches all over the field. They should complement one another and quarterback Jayden Daniels, though we have yet to see this duo in action."
The only pairs to rank ahead of the Commanders duo were CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens (Dallas Cowboys), Puka Nacua and Davante Adams (Los Angeles Rams), A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles), Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions), Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings) and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals).
