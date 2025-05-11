Commanders announce they’ve made multiple roster changes
The Washington Commanders opened rookie minicamp to the media on Saturday, and then on Sunday, they released two of the contracted participants while signing another.
The moves are a reflection of what the weekend and the Commanders have been about since the arrival of general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. Preaching competition is one thing, but when a tryout player gets rewarded with a contract, it serves as an example that the best men for the job will be recognized.
The players released, offensive tackle Anim Dankwah and safety Trey Rucker, will now be free to sign elsewhere as opportunities arise. For newly signed offensive tackle Tyre Phillips, he'll likely get another chance to continue proving himself as Washington shifts into the OTA period of the offseason.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders taking a look at veteran QB option
Of the two players released, Dankwah has the most experience after signing on with the Commanders' practice squad last season.
Undrafted out of Howard, Dankwah first signed with the Philadelphia Eagles before finding his way to Washington.
Rucker is an undrafted safety out of Oklahoma Sate and played for Wake Forest before that. Totalling six years of college football experience, he finished his career with six interceptions and 178 career tackles.
For Phillips, jumping from tryout player to making the roster means he'll officially be part of his fourth NFL franchise since being drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
Phillips also spent time with the New York Giants and Eagles before getting his tryout opportunity with the Commanders.
While he hasn't been able to fully attach himself to a team, he has appeared in at least three games every season since being drafted out of Mississippi State.
READ MORE: Commanders have reason for hope, optimism after getting Jayden Daniels help
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Will Commanders upgrades be enough to reach Super Bowl?
• Commanders are receiving a brand new locker room
• Commanders make sneaky move for Jayden Daniels and it might change everything
• Commanders top pick seeing early Offensive Rookie of the Year odds