Commanders safety could leave for Dolphins

The Washington Commanders aren't likely bringing back safety Darrick Forrest, who is drawing attention from the Miami Dolphins.

David Harrison

Aug 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images
We knew the Washington Commanders would look different in 2025.

In fact, with nearly 30 expiring contracts this offseason, the Commanders are going to look much different, despite the fact they made it to the NFC Championship Game in 2024, a situation that would lead most teams to retain talent more than anything.

One of the players expected to not return in 2025 is safety Darrick Forrest who didn't get much run with Washington last season, but still has youth and talent to offer elsewhere. That place, it turns out, could be the Miami Dolphins.

Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest.
"While the Dolphins avoided the high end of free agency on Monday afternoon, they made calls on a bunch of players on Monday, some of them modestly priced. Among those potentially ‘modestly priced’ players that the Dolphins inquired about: Washington free agent safety Darrick Forrest, who started 11 games as a rookie in 2022, five in 2023 and one last season," reports Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "He played in 10 games last season and was heavily used on special teams. Forrest, a former fifth round pick out of Cincinnati, has a career 92.8 passer rating in his coverage area."

Forrest was a point of conversation early last season as he didn't get nearly any playing time, appearing on just 74 defensive snaps, the lowest since his rookie season.

He did appear on 153 special teams snaps, however, carving out a role for the team there.

With the Commanders already losing safety Jeremy Chinn in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders, it appears they'll let Forrest walk as well, and he may end up with the Dolphins who will host the first ever NFL game in Spain.

Washington is on the schedule to visit Miami in 2025, and the two could very well match up in Spain given the burgundy and gold have played overseas just once in the NFL's International Series.

So, while Forrest might leave the Commanders, he may see them again very soon.

David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

