Commanders disrespected in top games of 2025 rankings?
Every time a list or rankings come out, there's a possibility of a team like the Washington Commanders being snubbed.
To be fair, there's also a possibility of the team being ranked too highly. Take the 2025 NFL schedule games ranking, a list put together by the league's in-house media to identify the top 10 games of the upcoming season. Since the Commanders are coming off a trip to the NFC Championship Game, you'd assume they have a couple of heavy-hitters coming up that could make the list. You'd be wrong.
For example, while the rematch of the AFC Championship Game ranks No. 1 on the list as the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills, the NFC's rematch featuring Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles? Nowhere. Doesn't crack the top 10. At least not to senior news writer Kevin Patra.
Of course, the Commanders' schedule features two bouts against the Eagles, along with a home matchup against the Detroit Lions, whom the team bounced from the Divisional Round despite their No. 1 seed in the NFL.
Perhaps Patra is falling into the 'but injuries' excuse to think that matchup won't be any fun, but remember the Lions' offense that had the ball taken away from them five times wasn't any more banged up than any other unit that time of year.
Then there's the road contest for Washington against the Kansas City Chiefs featuring quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jayden Daniels. Guess that doesn't do it for Patra either.
But the Commanders did make the list, at No. 6, hosting the Chicago Bears. Okay, we get it, 'Hail Mary' do over and all that, Caleb vs. Jayden, Part 2 (this time it's for pink slips), and all that.
Really though? A rematch with a non-playoff team that lost 10 of its last 11? That's better than an NFC title fight rematch? Or upsetting No. 1 on the road redo?
Look, we get it. The Eagles are already on there two other times, including when they host the Lions–you know, the team that didn't make it to the final NFC game. The Chiefs, they're on there three times. So putting Washington on the list, along with one of those, perhaps, makes it too top-heavy. And he did state that division matchups were off the table, though we would've made the exception in the case of a championship rematch.
Regardless, the NFL's schedule release extravaganza airs May 14th at 8 p.m. ET, when the league's media arm will unveil the full slate of games that will leak hours prior, and then we'll see what the creators think of the next 17 games Washington has on tap, in the form of primetime matchups. We think three are coming, and yes, one might be against the Bears.
