Could Commanders host Super Bowl? New stadium 'dramatically' increases odds
The Washington Commanders have never been the hosts for a Super Bowl, considering the fact that the nation's capital is extremely cold during the month of February.
However, a new stadium with a roof at the old RFK site was announced today, and there's plans for the franchise to begin playing there in 2030.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that while a Super Bowl isn't guaranteed to take place in D.C., getting a stadium with a roof helps the franchise in its potential bid to host the big game someday.
READ MORE: Commanders make huge announcement about new stadium
Super Bowl to D.C.?
“I didn’t come here to announce that but I would say dramatically,” Goodell said about the prospects of the Commanders hosting a Super Bowl.
There's still a long ways away until Washington D.C. gets a chance to host, but the announcement of the new stadium deal is a major first step in the right direction towards making that happen.
Super Bowl sites until 2028 have been announced with Santa Clara in 2026, Los Angeles in 2027 and Atlanta hosting in 2028.
READ MORE: Sports Illustrated grades for the Commanders' 2025 NFL Draft class
Stick with CommanderGameday for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• What to know about Commanders' No. 245 pick, RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt
• Commanders QB reveals wild recruitment story
• 3 bold NFL Draft predictions that could involve the Commanders