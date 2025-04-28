Commander Country

Could Commanders host Super Bowl? New stadium 'dramatically' increases odds

The Washington Commanders could host a Super Bowl within the next 10 years thanks to a new stadium.

Washington Commanders helmet sits on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Washington Commanders helmet sits on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have never been the hosts for a Super Bowl, considering the fact that the nation's capital is extremely cold during the month of February.

However, a new stadium with a roof at the old RFK site was announced today, and there's plans for the franchise to begin playing there in 2030.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that while a Super Bowl isn't guaranteed to take place in D.C., getting a stadium with a roof helps the franchise in its potential bid to host the big game someday.

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris in attendance of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris in attendance of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Super Bowl to D.C.?

“I didn’t come here to announce that but I would say dramatically,” Goodell said about the prospects of the Commanders hosting a Super Bowl.

There's still a long ways away until Washington D.C. gets a chance to host, but the announcement of the new stadium deal is a major first step in the right direction towards making that happen.

Super Bowl sites until 2028 have been announced with Santa Clara in 2026, Los Angeles in 2027 and Atlanta hosting in 2028.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

