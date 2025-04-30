Senior Bowl's rise to NFL Draft prominence being leveraged by Commanders
The Washington Commanders are a team that likes to take full advantage of every opportunity to scout, meet, and evaluate potential NFL players.
In the build-up to the NFL Draft there's no shortage of news that the Commanders were at a specific event, Pro Day, or met with a wide range of players including guys like Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty who came off the board, as expected, well outside of the team's picking range.
In fact, if a player wants to join what Washington is building these days, it would behoove them to take part in one of the postseason All-Star games, if afforded the opportunity.
With just five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft the Commanders had to make the most of them, and they used them on players they got the most work done on, with each of them having taken part in either the Senior Bowl, or the East West Shrine Bowl.
Most notably, the team's first and second round draft picks, offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. and cornerback Trey Amos, both came out of the Senior Bowl.
"The 2025 NFL Draft reinforced the Senior Bowl's reputation as a premier showcase for top talent, with 106 players selected — marking the fifth consecutive year with over 100 draft picks," Reese's Seinor Bowl director of football operations Jack Gilmore shared via email. "A record-setting 50 of the top 102 selections came from the Senior Bowl roster, and all 32 NFL teams drafted at least one participant. The Senior Bowl continues to be a vital part of the NFL draft process."
In fact, the first three players Washington took were all Senior Bowl participants, including Virginia Tech receiver Jaylin Lane. The final two, UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano and Arizona running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, were both standouts at the Shrine Bowl.
Croskey-Merritt received the Offensive MVP Award at the Shrine Bowl along withthe William H. Coffman Award for Most Outstanding Player, and Medrano was reportedly clocked as the fastest defender by Zebra Sports.
Clearly, the Commanders' outlook on postseason All-Star games matches that of Senior Bowl executive director Drew Fabianich who said, "The success of the 2025 Senior Bowl participants in the NFL Draft underscores the importance of the event as a platform for aspiring professional players."
