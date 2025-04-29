Commanders starter undergoes surgery ahead of 2025 season
The Washington Commanders made it to the NFC Championship last season behind first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. After nearly tasting a Super Bowl appearance, the Commanders are looking for even more going into 2025.
As important as it is to field the best roster, a big part of being in contention in the postseason is having good luck when it comes to injuries.
Ahead of the upcoming season, one starter on Washington's defense underwent surgery on both shoulders. Starting safety Quan Martin revealed that he played through two separated shoulders in 2024. The first injury occurred in Week 3 and the other came later in the season.
Regardless, Martin stayed on the field and did his part to make an impact for the Commanders. It's worth noting that he wasn't listed on the injury report for any of the three playoff games.
"Yeah, I pretty much played the whole year with it honestly," Martin said to WUSA9's John Doran. "I did my right one week 3, left one a little later in the year but I battled all year and just want to get it taken care of now so I can be 100% going into year three."
When asked by a reporter if he played through the injury for the whole year, Martin had a hilarious response.
"Two of em," Martin quipped.
Martin had surgery a few months ago.
The Washington Commanders selected Martin in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft following his college career at Illinois.
In 2024, Martin started in all 16 of his appearances in the regular season. He totaled 87 tackles, two tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three pass deflections, and an interception. Martin recorded a season-high 11 tackles and a tackle for loss in Washington's 18-15 victory against Chicago on October 27.
Martin continued to showcase his ability in the postseason. He returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown as the Commanders took down Detroit 45-31 in the Divisional Round. A week later, Martin totaled five tackles in Washington's season-ending defeat to Philadelphia.
Going into year three, the Commanders will be looking for Martin to take another step next fall.
