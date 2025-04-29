Commanders add 1,000-yard receiver to roster following NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders have continued adding to their roster after the NFL Draft, bringing in undrafted free agents and rookie minicamp invitations to further explore the possibilities 2025's rookie class might bring.
According to Louisville Cardinals On SI, the Commanders are adding another receiver, one of the 1,000-yard variety.
"After going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Louisville wide receiver has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Washington Commanders," the site shared via the school on Monday.
"Coming over from Alabama in the previous offseason, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound pass catcher established himself as one of the best receivers in the ACC in his lone year as a Cardinal. His 1,013 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions were both third in the conference, while his 61 receptions were 10th, earning First-Team All-ACC honors in the process," On SI continued.
"Brooks is just the 11th Louisville player to log a 1,000-yard receiving yard season. He's also just the fourth Louisville player to have a 1,000-yard and nine-touchdown receiving season, joining Tutu Atwell, Deion Branch and Arnold Jackson - the latter of which did it twice."
According to Dane Brugler's The Beast, Brooks finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida after posting an impressive high school career his first three seasons that included a game-winning touchdown catch over Chicago Bears' cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.
Brooks received a scholarship offer from Tennessee while in 8th grade, and eventually committed to Alabama, where he played for three seasons before transferring to Louisville for his final year of eligibility. Coming out of high school, Brooks was the No. 2-ranked receiver behind only Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka.
