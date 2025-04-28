Commanders linked to signing two-time Super Bowl champ in free agency
The Washington Commanders have their rookie class in place after the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, the team could still use another pass rusher, and ESPN insider John Keim believes that former Buffalo Bills star Von Miller could fit in Washington.
Commanders could sign veteran pass rusher
"None of Washington's current edge rushers recorded more than 5.5 sacks last season after the Commanders let Dante Fowler Jr., and his 10.5 sacks, exit in free agency. But they didn't draft an edge rusher. Washington likes its depth at the position and beefed up its front to handle the run -- a bigger issue than the pass rush in 2024 -- but the Commanders also were interested in DeMarcus Lawrence and Joey Bosa in free agency. So, they could still seek more help, with veterans such as Za'Darius Smith and Von Miller, among others, still available," Keim wrote.
The Commanders will have a chance to sign a pass rusher or two in free agency as the offseason continues along.
