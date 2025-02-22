Not Kupp, nor Samuel, the Commanders should be looking to trade for DK Metcalf
There's been a lot of talk about the Washington Commanders and which position groups they should be eyeing to improve this offseason.
Wide receiver has been one of the more talked about units, with names like Chris Godwin, Tee Higgins, and even Deebo Samuel being linked to the Commanders as part of the rampant speculation about what the team might do.
For Washington, however, the key is not just finding talent but finding the right talent. NFL.com's Adam Rank believes that the group is one person deep and that he currently resides in the Pacific Northwest.
"This would be the NFC West receiver I would be looking at this offseason, rather than Samuel or Kupp. I feel DK Metcalf would have the most to offer a team -- like the Commanders, especially if they miss out on other options -- that could use an upgrade at the position," Rank says. "He's still just 27 years old and has topped 900 receiving yards in each of his six pro seasons so far. On the Seahawks' end, they have a budding superstar in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who posted 1,100 receiving yards and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2024. Metcalf is also one of many key players not currently under contract for 2026. I know Seattle was playoff adjacent in 2024, but this feels like a great time to recoup some draft capital in the interest of fostering long-term growth under Mike Macdonald."
