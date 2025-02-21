Eagles' star A.J. Brown has interesting words for Commanders' Marshon Lattimore
The NFC Championship game between the Washington Commanders Philadelphia Eagles and the was filled with intense moments, but none stood out more than the heated exchange between Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
The Commanders and Eagles star players engaged in a physical and verbal battle throughout the NFC championship game, leading to comments from Brown that shed light on his perspective of Lattimore’s playing style and on-field persona.
Brown didn’t hold back when asked about his matchup against Lattimore during an appearance on the Kickin’ It with Dee podcast.“
He’s a really good player, but his persona comes off like ‘I’m finna bully you’… He’s talking, doing weird stuff after the play, trying to shove you after the play, he’s trying to get in your head,” Brown said.
This wasn’t the first time Lattimore has been involved in an on-field confrontation. The Washington star cornerback has built a reputation as one of the NFL’s most physical defensive backs, frequently engaging in battles with top-tier receivers. His aggressive style often leads to heated moments, and Brown’s experience was no different.
During the NFC Championship game, tensions boiled over in the second quarter when Brown and Lattimore exchanged words after a Philadelphia one yard touchdown run. Lattimore, known for his ability to frustrate opponents, appeared to shove Brown after the whistle, leading to a brief scuffle before teammates and referees intervened.
Despite the altercation, Brown continued to make plays for the Eagles, finishing with a strong performance. However, Lattimore’s ability to get under his opponents’ skin was evident, and Brown’s comments highlighted the mental battle that comes with facing the veteran cornerback.
Lattimore’s playing style has made him a polarizing figure in the league. While his aggressive nature is praised by Washington fans and teammates, it has also led to frequent clashes with opposing wide receivers. His history of on-field altercations includes notable dust-ups with players like Mike Evans and Justin Jefferson, further solidifying his reputation as a cornerback who embraces the physical and psychological aspects of the game.
Whether this strategy is effective or excessive remains a topic of debate, but one thing is certain—Marshon Lattimore remains one of the most challenging and controversial defenders in the NFL.
As both players move forward in their respective careers, this rivalry could be one to watch in future matchups. Given the emotions displayed, Commanders fans can only hope for another chapter in this intense battle between Brown and Lattimore.
