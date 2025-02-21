Commanders land 'top wide-out' in NFL free agency in latest projection
The Washington Commanders are sitting in a solid spot this offseason under head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Commanders exceeded expectations in year one and were able to keep offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury around for at least one more season to aid Daniels in his ascension.
The next step is adding more weapons around Daniels to help an explosive offense become even better. It's clear that Washington has found its franchise quarterback and there's no better time to add reinforcements than while the No. 2 overall pick is still on his rookie contract.
Free agency is only a couple of weeks away and it's important for the Commanders to get this right. USA Today's Jacob Camenker recently took a look at the best free agent fits for every team across the league. He pegged Cincinnati Bengals' standout wide receiver Tee Higgins to Washington.
Higgins has become a popular name that many have projected to the Commanders, and for good reason, he's been one of the best wide receivers on the open market.
"The Commanders have a lot of cap space available but a lot of pending free agents to take care of. Bobby Wagner, Dante Fowler, Jeremy Chinn, and Zack Ertz are just a few players Washington would probably like to re-sign," Camenker wrote. "That said, the biggest upgrade they could find would be a No. 2 receiver across from Terry McLaurin. Higgins is the top wide-out available. His size and contested-catch abilities would complement McLaurin well."
It is worth noting that earlier this week, a report surfaced that made it clear the Bengals are making it a priority to keep Higgins around. According to Cincinnati Bengals On SI, the team plans to use the franchise tag on the 26-year-old wide receiver prior to the March 4 deadline.
If Higgins does make it to free agency, he will undoubtedly be one of the most coveted players on the open market.
Higgins is coming off his fifth season with the Bengals, catching 73 passes for 911 yards with a career-high ten touchdowns in 2024 while earning a Pro Bowl nomination in the process. He eclipsed 1,000+ receiving yards in 2021 and 2022. Higgins helped guide the franchise to an appearance in Super Bowl LVI before ultimately coming up short against the Kansas City Chiefs.
During his professional career, Higgins has hauled in 330 receptions for 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns with an average of 13.9 yards per reception. Higgins has 14 games of 100+ receiving yards, including a career-high 12 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-21 victory against the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021.
There are some other big names out there that could potentially fit in with the Commanders such as Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin, Houston's Stefon Diggs, Chicago's Keenan Allen, and Buffalo's Amari Cooper.
