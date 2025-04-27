WATCH: Highlights from Commanders sixth-round pick LB Kain Medrano
The Washington Commanders made another move to improve their defense on Day 3 of the NFL Draft 2025.
The Commanders used their sixth-round pick to select UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano. Medrano is a high-level athlete who has the potential to become a decent coverage linebacker in the NFL. Kain Medrano is a 6'4, 205 lbs. athlete from Pueblo, Colorado.
A Third-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2024, Medrano filled up the stat sheet for the Bruins, posting 72 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Here are some of his highlights and what fans can look forward to:
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder offered a scouting breakdown of the Commanders’ newest linebacker.
"Medrano has the athleticism and speed to carve out an NFL career as a coverage backer and special teams ace, but he must become a more consistent tackler for that to happen."
With the Commanders, Medrano could play two different position on their defense. He has great overage ability and the team could use him in multiple ways. His speed and length could allow Washington to use him as a sub-package linebacker or safety.
Medrano told reporters that he is ready to learn even more from linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. who he was previously coached by at UCLA for a period of time, as well as veteran linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu. While Medrano could mostly play on special teams, he's excited to join the Commanders' defense.
