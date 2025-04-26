Commanders second-round draft pick, grateful for 'surreal' opportunity
As pick after pick came in from teams across the NFL during the second round of the draft on Friday night, Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos had no idea where he would land. So when he heard his name called at No. 61 to the Washington Commanders, he was stunned.
“I didn’t expect the Commanders to take me,” Amos said during a press conference. Despite having conversations with the franchise leading up to the draft, Amos said his future still felt uncertain. “I had a great relationship with the Commanders throughout the whole process—the Senior Bowl, the combine—so it was just a great feeling.”
Amos, an SEC standout, quickly became a key piece in the Ole Miss secondary after transferring from Louisiana. In his senior season, he recorded 50 tackles and three interceptions, tying for the team lead. He also racked up 13 pass breakups, the most by a Rebel since 2015.
As he prepares to transition from college football to the NFL, Amos is embracing the next chapter of his journey. “Man, it’s still kind of surreal. I’m just happy and really grateful for the opportunity that I’m getting,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being a Commander and being with my new teammates and fan base.”
From a draft night filled with uncertainty to a life-changing phone call, Amos is ready to transition to the NFL stage—starting with the team that believed in him when he least expected it.
READ MORE: New Commanders' lineman weighs pressure of protecting QB Jayden Daniels
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders bolster secondary with SEC standout in second round
• 3 bold NFL Draft predictions that could involve the Commanders
• Commanders QB reveals wild recruitment story