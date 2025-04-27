Sports Illustrated grades for the Commanders' 2025 NFL Draft class

Commander Country

The yearly exercise that follows the annual NFL Draft. The Washington Commanders' class, graded.

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders helmet sits on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders just wrapped their 2025 NFL Draft and added five new rookies to the roster that will join a team that reached the NFC Championship Game in 2024.

As the draft has become an annual tradition celebrated among all NFL fans, so too has the practice of passing immediate judgement on the Commanders' decisions this past weekend in the form of letter grades.

In line with that, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame sat down to grade Washington, and here is how general manager Adam Peters came out of it.

"The Commanders addressed a few glaring needs with their first two picks. Conerly was the fourth offensive tackle selected, but he was considered by most draft experts to be a first-round talent. Suddenly, Washington has depth and talent in the trenches after making it work last season with quarterback Jayden Daniels often playing away from the pocket. Things didn’t exactly work out with Marshon Lattimore after the midseason trade, but he’ll now have more help with the arrival of Amos, who had a whopping 16 passes defensed last year," Manzano said.

Overall Grade: B

Washington Commanders 2025 NFL Draft Class

Round 1: No. 29: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Round 2: No. 61: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Round 4: No. 128: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech

Round 6: No. 205: Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA

Round 7: No. 245: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona

