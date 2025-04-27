Sports Illustrated grades for the Commanders' 2025 NFL Draft class
The Washington Commanders just wrapped their 2025 NFL Draft and added five new rookies to the roster that will join a team that reached the NFC Championship Game in 2024.
As the draft has become an annual tradition celebrated among all NFL fans, so too has the practice of passing immediate judgement on the Commanders' decisions this past weekend in the form of letter grades.
In line with that, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame sat down to grade Washington, and here is how general manager Adam Peters came out of it.
"The Commanders addressed a few glaring needs with their first two picks. Conerly was the fourth offensive tackle selected, but he was considered by most draft experts to be a first-round talent. Suddenly, Washington has depth and talent in the trenches after making it work last season with quarterback Jayden Daniels often playing away from the pocket. Things didn’t exactly work out with Marshon Lattimore after the midseason trade, but he’ll now have more help with the arrival of Amos, who had a whopping 16 passes defensed last year," Manzano said.
Overall Grade: B
Washington Commanders 2025 NFL Draft Class
•Round 1: No. 29: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
•Round 2: No. 61: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
•Round 4: No. 128: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech
•Round 6: No. 205: Kain Medrano, LB, UCLA
•Round 7: No. 245: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona
READ MORE: New Commanders' lineman weighs pressure of protecting QB Jayden Daniels
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders bolster secondary with SEC standout in second round
• Commanders QB reveals wild recruitment story
• 3 bold NFL Draft predictions that could involve the Commanders
• WATCH: Highlights from Commanders sixth-round pick LB Kain Medrano