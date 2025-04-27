What to know about Commanders' No. 245 pick, RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt
The Washington Commanders selected running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt from the University of Arizona with their No. 245 overall pick on the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Croskey-Merritt spent most of his college career at New Mexico before transferring to Arizona for his final season. With his time in New Mexico, Croskey-Merritt rushed for nearly 1,200 yards.
Here's what you should know about the newly acquired Commanders running back:
Name: Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Position: Running Back
College: University of Arizona
Height/Weight: 5'10", 210 lbs.
Hometown: Montgomery, AL
He entered the transfer portal in May 2024, transferring to Arizona for his final season became one of their top offensive weapons. Croskey-Merritt later accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he earned Offensive Player of the Game honors, rushing for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Known for his explosive speed and slippery running style, he has the ability to make defenders miss and create big plays in the open field.
In The Beast, Dane Brugler of The Athletic described Croskey-Merritt as "a slippery runner with explosive feet," adding that he can "cut to daylight" without slowing down, keeping defenders on their toes.
Brugler also noted that Croskey-Merritt's unpredictable running style keeps both defenders and coaches on edge, but his burst and ability to create chunk plays make him a valuable change-of-pace weapon for any offense.
With the selection of Croskey-Merritt, the Commanders add a playmaker to their backfield, further enhancing the weapons available to quarterback Jayden Daniels as they continue to build their offensive unit.
