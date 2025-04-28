Brother of Commanders legend invited to rookie minicamp
The Washington Commanders made a notable addition to their upcoming rookie minicamp roster following the NFL Draft.
Among the names joining the Commanders for the annual camp held for rookies, undrafted players, and others who meet the qualifications to participate is Gabriel Taylor, Rice safety and brother of franchise legend Sean Taylor.
The news that Taylor would be attending the camp with Washington was first reported by Candi Waller of BowieTV.
"Safety Gabe Taylor, younger brother of Washington football great Sean Taylor, will attend Commanders rookie minicamp per his agent (Tabetha Plummer)," Waller reported.
According to various reports, several other undrafted and invite players will be in attendance as well.
REPORTED UDFA AND INVITE PLAYERS ATTENDING COMMANDERS' ROOKIE MINICAMP IN MAY
G Timothy McKay, North Carolina State
DI Ricky Barber, UCF
CB Car'lin Vigers, Louisiana-Monroe
CB Fentrell Cyprus II, Florida State
S Robert McDaniel, Jackson State
S Trey Rucker, Oklahoma State
QB Collin Schlee, Virginia Tech
UCLA RB/WR/KR Keegan Jones
The team's rookie minicamp is scheduled to take place in early May with one day scheduled to be open for attending media.
