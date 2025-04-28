Commander Country

Brother of Commanders legend invited to rookie minicamp

Gabe Taylor, brother of Sean Taylor, has received an invitation to the Washington Commanders' rookie minicamp.

David Harrison

Oct. 7, 2007; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor (21) runs after an interception against the Detroit Lions at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Oct. 7, 2007; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor (21) runs after an interception against the Detroit Lions at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders made a notable addition to their upcoming rookie minicamp roster following the NFL Draft.

Among the names joining the Commanders for the annual camp held for rookies, undrafted players, and others who meet the qualifications to participate is Gabriel Taylor, Rice safety and brother of franchise legend Sean Taylor.

The news that Taylor would be attending the camp with Washington was first reported by Candi Waller of BowieTV.

Rice defensive back Gabriel Taylor.
Rice defensive back Gabriel Taylor. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

"Safety Gabe Taylor, younger brother of Washington football great Sean Taylor, will attend Commanders rookie minicamp per his agent (Tabetha Plummer)," Waller reported.

According to various reports, several other undrafted and invite players will be in attendance as well.

REPORTED UDFA AND INVITE PLAYERS ATTENDING COMMANDERS' ROOKIE MINICAMP IN MAY

G Timothy McKay, North Carolina State

DI Ricky Barber, UCF

CB Car'lin Vigers, Louisiana-Monroe

CB Fentrell Cyprus II, Florida State

S Robert McDaniel, Jackson State

S Trey Rucker, Oklahoma State

QB Collin Schlee, Virginia Tech

UCLA RB/WR/KR Keegan Jones

The team's rookie minicamp is scheduled to take place in early May with one day scheduled to be open for attending media.

Published
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

