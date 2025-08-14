Numbers explain why Commanders aren't re-signing Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders are still negotiating a new contract with wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin has one year left on his deal and is hoping to ink a long-term contract before the start of the season. However, there's a reason the front office hasn't offered McLaurin a deal yet.
"The Commanders rely heavily on analytics, and the numbers aren't kind to receivers at that age. According to ESPN Research, over the past five seasons only three receivers 31 years or older have played at least 10 games and averaged 70-plus receiving yards per game; six have averaged 60-plus," Keim wrote.
Age affecting McLaurin's contract negotiations
McLaurin spoke about how much his age has to do with the contract negotiations.
"I'm not dismissing [age] completely," McLaurin said last month via Keim. "There are data points to support that but how come it's not OK to say this may be a different case, and based on what he's proven, showing no signs of deterioration, I feel that should be acknowledged as well.
"People [are] making it seem like I need to start getting fitted for a walker and a cane."
McLaurin turns 30 next month, which isn't geriatric age, but the Commanders might not want to give $30 million to a 30-year-old. They aren't paying for the player McLaurin has been, but rather who they believe he will become.
The Commanders simply don't feel that the player McLaurin is morphing into is someone worth that much money per season.
It's hard to tell what number the Commanders would be willing to come down to, but it appears that the two sides are playing a game of chicken to see which one will be willing to compromise.
McLaurin will sit as the Commanders host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football at 8 p.m. ET.
