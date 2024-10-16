Commanders Look to Build on Tough Loss as They Head into Week 7
The Washington Commanders may have walked away from their Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a hard-fought loss, but the lessons they learned is something they can carry as they prepare for the Carolina Panthers. Despite falling short, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, reflecting on the team’s performance, shared a message from head coach Dan Quinn, and emphasized the team’s determination to bounce back.
“These are the types of game that we want to be in,” Daniels said, speaking on what Commanders head coach told the team after the game. “These are the types of games that we are probably going to be in moving forward, and we know that we have to be able to pull those out.” “This is the type of game that you want to learn from and move on to the next.”
Washington showed plenty of fight against one of the top teams in the league. They managed to keep pace with a Super Bowl-contending team, even containing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for much of the game. But despite their determination, the game slipped through their hands. Still, Daniels saw positives that the team can take into Week 7 against the Panthers.
“We were right there,” Daniels said. “We are never going to give up, we are going to compete, and we are going to fight and move on to the next.”
The upcoming game against Carolina provides the perfect opportunity for the Commanders to apply the lessons they learned from the Ravens loss. The Panthers might not have the same star power, but the Commanders know they can’t take anything for granted.
As Daniels put it, this team is about fighting and improving each week. Even though the Commanders still lead the NFC East, every game matters in securing that playoff spot. Applying the lessons from Week 6 could be the key to unlocking their potential for the second half of the season.
