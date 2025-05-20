Commanders get primetime shot at Mahomes, Chiefs in high-stakes 2025 game
The Washington Commanders will be tested in the 2025 season with a game on the road against Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs are where the Commanders strive to be, and the best way to move up the ladder is to beat them in their own stadium.
NFL.com writer Jeremy Bergman named the matchup the third-best primetime game on the schedule this season.
READ MORE: Commanders linebacker slams 'Tush Push' as NFL vote looms
Commanders vs. Chiefs among biggest matchups
"Kansas City's fifth prime-time game in the first eight weeks of the season will be the most anticipated -- and that's saying something," Bergman wrote.
"This inaugural President's Bowl (Commanders and Chiefs, get it?) will boast Patrick Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl MVP and undisputed quarterback of his generation, against perhaps the QB of the next generation, Jayden Daniels. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year's Commanders are scheduled for five prime-time games (eight standalones, including the Madrid game, a Week 16 doubleheader and Christmas), but none will prove a greater litmus test than this one. A year after coming one blowout loss in the NFC title game away from facing Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Daniels will finally get to go drive for drive against the league's very best. Is the dual-threat dynamo on par with the two-time league MVP? This midseason matchup may provide the answer."
The only two games higher on the list were the Detroit Lions visiting the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of the top two NFC teams from a year ago, and the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Buffalo Bills in the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the season.
READ MORE: Analyst predicts slight Commanders regression in upcoming season
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders starting lineup projections revealed
• Commanders continue to bolster offense in 2026 mock draft
• Commanders set for rare international game after nine years
• Commanders potential trade target not happy at all with Bengals