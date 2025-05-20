Commander Country

Commanders get primetime shot at Mahomes, Chiefs in high-stakes 2025 game

The Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs will have a high-intensity game on primetime in the middle of the season.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Washington Commanders defensive end Casey Toohill (95) and safety Darrick Forrest (22) defend during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders will be tested in the 2025 season with a game on the road against Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are where the Commanders strive to be, and the best way to move up the ladder is to beat them in their own stadium.

NFL.com writer Jeremy Bergman named the matchup the third-best primetime game on the schedule this season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Commanders vs. Chiefs among biggest matchups

"Kansas City's fifth prime-time game in the first eight weeks of the season will be the most anticipated -- and that's saying something," Bergman wrote.

"This inaugural President's Bowl (Commanders and Chiefs, get it?) will boast Patrick Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl MVP and undisputed quarterback of his generation, against perhaps the QB of the next generation, Jayden Daniels. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year's Commanders are scheduled for five prime-time games (eight standalones, including the Madrid game, a Week 16 doubleheader and Christmas), but none will prove a greater litmus test than this one. A year after coming one blowout loss in the NFC title game away from facing Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Daniels will finally get to go drive for drive against the league's very best. Is the dual-threat dynamo on par with the two-time league MVP? This midseason matchup may provide the answer."

The only two games higher on the list were the Detroit Lions visiting the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of the top two NFC teams from a year ago, and the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Buffalo Bills in the first Sunday Night Football matchup of the season.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

