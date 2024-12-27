Eagles' Quarterback Announcement Improves Commanders' NFC East Chances
The Washington Commanders are in the hunt for a playoff spot. They can secure both a wild card bid or a bid as the NFC East division champion. Of course, they'll need some help for that to happen.
Despite being a four-win team in 2023, the Commanders currently have a 10-5 record with two regular season games remaining. Their record happens to be their best through 15 games since 1991, which proves just how special their season has been.
The Commanders still don't control their destiny in the NFC East, though. The Philadelphia Eagles are in the driver's seat of the division. Should Washington defeat the Atlanta Falcons and the Eagles lose to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, the winner of the division between the two clubs will be decided in Week 18.
Ahead of their matchup against the Cowboys, the Eagles made a crucial quarterback announcement, as the NFL shared on social media.
"Eagles rule out Jalen Hurts for Sunday. Kenny Pickett will start vs. Cowboys," the NFL shared.
The Eagles playing with their backup quarterback slightly levels the playing field against the Cowboys. Still, Philadelphia is the much better squad. Jalen Hurts would make this game quite lopsided, but Kenny Pickett can still go win this football game.
The Commanders' division title hopes are firmly in the hands of the Cowboys, who have been atrocious this season.
Whether a division champion or not, Washington's turnaround from a season ago has been incredibly impressive and Jayden Daniels has been superb as a rookie. The Eagles are a top team in the NFC, though, so it's no shock they will likely win the division this season.
