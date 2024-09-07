Poll Shows Fans Excited for Commanders' Future
Confidence and excitement are at an all-time high for the Washington Commanders as new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have made quick work of remodeling the once fledgling franchise.
Where there was once empty hope and broken promises now reside sky-high potential and words followed by action. Just take the trade of first-round receiver Jahan Dotson, a player who simply didn’t fit what the Commanders were trying to do, as evidence of that.
But the confidence in Washington is less about the short-term outlook and more about the long-term. As evidenced by a recent poll conducted by the Locked On Commanders podcast.
READ MORE: Commanders Coach Reveals Plan vs. Buccaneers
In the poll, respondents were asked, “How many wins do you predict for the Commanders?”, to which 50 percent selected 8-9 while 35 percent went with 6-7.
One response read, “8-9 is reasonable with (the) addition of (wide receiver) Noah Brown and a decent kicker. Health is always an issue, can Noah and (rookie offensive tackle Brandon) Coleman stay healthy, can (rookie defensive tackle Johnny) Newton get healthy? I think we will be surprised (by) this defense, and the offense may not get TDs as often as we like, but we should be in FG range more often.”
Another said, “This season is about establishing a sustainable standard and identity. With the mix of young and veteran talent, I believe 6-7 is a record we can reasonably expect. As long as the team shows steady progress, they can build on it and be ready to contend in the near future.”
Still, some are bullish on the potential this version of the Commanders possesses, and 11 percent of responding fans predicted 10 or more wins in 2024.
Meanwhile, four percent are not sold and opted for the 3-5 win range.
READ MORE: Commanders Trade for Bills Cornerback in Proposed Deal
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Cut Veteran WR Ahead of Bucs Matchup
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Mindset Going Into NFL Debut
• Washington Commanders Week 1 Rankings Boosted by New QB Jayden Daniels