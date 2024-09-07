Commander Country

Poll Shows Fans Excited for Commanders' Future

A recent poll reveals Washington Commanders fans' growing optimism under new GM Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn, highlighting confidence in the team's future.

David Harrison

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels poses with fans after being selected by the Washington Commanders as the No. 2 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Confidence and excitement are at an all-time high for the Washington Commanders as new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have made quick work of remodeling the once fledgling franchise.

Where there was once empty hope and broken promises now reside sky-high potential and words followed by action. Just take the trade of first-round receiver Jahan Dotson, a player who simply didn’t fit what the Commanders were trying to do, as evidence of that.

But the confidence in Washington is less about the short-term outlook and more about the long-term. As evidenced by a recent poll conducted by the Locked On Commanders podcast.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels with fans.
In the poll, respondents were asked, “How many wins do you predict for the Commanders?”, to which 50 percent selected 8-9 while 35 percent went with 6-7. 

One response read, “8-9 is reasonable with (the) addition of (wide receiver) Noah Brown and a decent kicker. Health is always an issue, can Noah and (rookie offensive tackle Brandon) Coleman stay healthy, can (rookie defensive tackle Johnny) Newton get healthy?  I think we will be surprised (by) this defense, and the offense may not get TDs as often as we like, but we should be in FG range more often.”

Another said, “This season is about establishing a sustainable standard and identity. With the mix of young and veteran talent, I believe 6-7 is a record we can reasonably expect. As long as the team shows steady progress, they can build on it and be ready to contend in the near future.”

Still, some are bullish on the potential this version of the Commanders possesses, and 11 percent of responding fans predicted 10 or more wins in 2024. 

Meanwhile, four percent are not sold and opted for the 3-5 win range.

David Harrison

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

