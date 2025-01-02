3 Reasons Why Commanders Need a Win vs. Cowboys in Week 18
If you're looking for the Washington Commanders to stroll into their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys looking for anything other than a win, you might be disappointed.
"We're going to go after as hard as we can," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said about the matchup, giving multiple reasons to support that decision.
Here, we're going to give our top three reasons for Washington going after the Cowboys with the intention of earning win No. 11.
REASON NO. 1: SEEDING MATTERS
We're going to just start off with it. At their healthiest today - minus players who are on injured reserve - the Philadelphia Eagles are the hardest team to beat in the NFC.
Yes, the Minnesota Vikings defense is tough and intense, but they're beatable. The Detroit Lions would be the best in the conference if not for the injury bug all but decimating their roster. And the Green Bay Packers look good at times, then they don't at others.
As for the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers - the other two teams the Commanders might face in the Wild Card Round, neither is as tough as the Eagles are today (assuming quarterback Jalen Hurts clears concussion protocol in time to play).
So, that makes the idea of being No. 7 in the NFC a little bit less attractive. Of course, the games aren't played on paper so it isn't like the Rams and Buccaneers aren't good teams - just not as good as Philadelphia is right now. And yes, we know Tampa Bay beat Washington and also beat the Eagles...in September.
REASON NO. 2: GETTING CLEAN
Coach Quinn said it himself, so we'll let him explain: "We haven't played our best in all three phases together."
Just about every win the Commanders have had this season has come with a note that reads, 'If only the (insert unit here) played better, they would have blown that team out.'
The problem is, we haven't seen that fully clean team win in quite some time.
Whether it's winning games in spite of five turnovers or 12 penalties Washington needs to get on the same page as a whole and going out and competing against Dallas in Week 18 is the last chance it has to do so before the playoffs.
REASON NO. 3: ANYBODY. ANYTIME. ANYWHERE.
You can't have this painted in large bold letters on the walls of your auditorium and say, 'Well, this week we don't have to go after it fully, it's okay.'
Quinn's whole message since the beginning of this beautiful roller-coaster we call the 2024 Commanders season has been about going out and giving your best in everything you do. And that counts for practice, joint practice, and preseason as much as it does anything else.
However, fighting to the end and putting your best Soldiers on the battle field don't necessarily mean the same thing. Marcus Mariota can quarterback a hard-charging Washington offense and fully intend to defeat the opponent and if you don't believe us call the Carolina Panthers.
So whether or not the Commanders starters play - we believe they will, outside of injury considerations - the whole game or just a part of it, whoever is on the field for the team will be out there with every intention of beating the Cowboys. Because that's what this team does. Period.
And nobody wearing burgundy should ever be willing to accept being swept by Dallas, no matter the context.
