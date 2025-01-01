Will Washington Commanders Play Starters in Regular Season Finale vs. Cowboys?
The Washington Commanders are 11-5 through 16 games in the 2024 NFL season. They clinched a playoff berth with their recent victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Given they won just four games in 2023, their rapid turnaround has been superb.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has re-established a culture within the organization, and having rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm certainly helps in that regard.
With one last regular season game on the way, the Commanders have a chance to move from the No. 7 seed in the NFC to the No. 6 seed in the NFC. When asked if Washington is going to rest their starters ahead of the playoffs, Quinn was quite candid. The Commanders are going to be aggressive to earn a better seed.
“We're going to go after as hard as we can. I think the seeding portion of this is really important, and that's what we discussed as a team," Quinn said. "We thought last night the vibe was awesome at the game.
"We thought we left some plays out there, and so for us that leveling up as we're heading into this week with Dallas would be really important. But we recognize having a six seed and going into the playoffs with that is a good thing. And so, we're going to fight like hell to keep that.”
The Commanders are not only trying to get a better seed ahead of the postseason, but they are looking to use the last opportunity to capture some momentum, which could go a long way. Quinn understands that and Washington coming away with a big victory over the Dallas Cowboys could do quite a bit for the club before they play games of consequence.
Not only do the Commanders have a chance to win a fifth-straight game, but their most recent loss came to the Cowboys.
