Dolphins head coach has strong words for Commanders
The Washington Commanders have their franchise quarterback in Jayden Daniels, and that should make things a lot easier when making smaller decisions on the roster.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel emphasized how important it is to get a franchise quarterback and believes that the Commanders are in a much better place with Daniels on the team.
Dolphins head coach likes Commanders
"He's just super promising," McDaniel said via ESPN insider John Keim. "You guys can breathe a sigh of relief."
Daniels surpassed expectations of himself going into his first season in the league. While the attention followed Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears, Daniels flew under the radar, put his head down in the offseason and got to work right away.
That resulted in the Commanders going 12-5, clinching a playoff spot and advancing to the NFC Championship for the first time in over 30 years.
It makes the future look very bright for a team once Daniels actually gets into the prime of his career.
