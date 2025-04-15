Commanders urged to make trade for $12 million Bills' pass rusher
The Washington Commanders are entering a new era of promise with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels under center and Dan Quinn at the helm — and momentum is already building.
But with the Commanders expectations rising and a window of opportunity opening during Daniels’ rookie contract, the time to act is now.
That’s why Washington is being encouraged to make a bold move by NFL Writer Anthony Palacios: trade for Buffalo Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa.
The Commanders, who lost veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. this offseason — their sack leader in 2024 — are suddenly thinner at EDGE than expected. While young talent remains in the pipeline, adding a proven and productive player like Epenesa could be the ideal move to round out Quinn’s defensive front.
“The future is bright for the Commanders since it was taken over by quarterback Jayden Daniels and head coach Dan Quinn," said Palacios. "They’re building something special in Washington, and they should maximize Daniel’s rookie contract as much as possible.”
Washington has the cap flexibility and draft capital to make a deal like this happen. Epenesa, a former second-round pick, has quietly turned into one of the more consistent rotational pass rushers in the league. He’s recorded six or more sacks in each of the last three seasons, and his six sacks in 2024 would’ve ranked third on the Commanders last year — a clear indicator of the immediate impact he could have.
Beyond the stat line, Epenesa brings versatility, size, and experience in multiple fronts, making him a great fit for Dan Quinn’s evolving defensive scheme. He may not be a double-digit sack guy, but his presence would allow Washington to rotate more effectively and keep pressure on opposing quarterbacks across four quarters.
According to Palacios, Epenesa would be a solid replacement, and the Commanders wouldn’t need to break the bank to land him. A Day 3 draft pick — potentially in the fourth or fifth round — might be enough to acquire the 26-year-old pass rusher from Buffalo, who could be the odd man out in a deep Bills defensive line rotation.
If Washington truly believes they’re on the cusp of playoff contention, adding a steady, veteran edge like Epenesa is exactly the kind of move that contending teams make. He’s a low-risk, high-upside addition that could pay big dividends down the stretch.
With Daniels leading the offense and the defense slowly taking shape under Quinn, this could be the smart, timely move that helps push Washington into the postseason picture.
