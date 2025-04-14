Commanders rival Cowboys QB makes bold statement ahead of 2025 season
The saying goes that on any given Sunday anything can happen. That includes 'Hail Mary' wins and backup quarterbacks beating teams like the Washington Commanders who would later on appear in the NFC Championship Game.
That's exactly what happened in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season, when Dallas Cowboys backup Cooper Rush stepped in for an injured Dak Prescott and helped his team win a road contest against the Commanders.
It appeared third-string quarterback Trey Lance might do the same in Week 18 until Washington backup Marcus Mariota came in and turned the clock back a handful of years, leading his side to a comeback victory.
Truth be told, it was a little strange not seeing Prescott on the field in those games against the Cowboys. According to his own words, however, if the Commanders were to face Dallas today, he'd be there for it.
"If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that," Prescott said, according to the team website, via NFL.com. "It's about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20 [games], whatever we get to when the time's right."
"Then again I just understand my age, what I've had, what I've went through," Prescott continued. "It's about being my best in the fall. So I'm not rushing anything, but I'm where I want to be."
