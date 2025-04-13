Commanders fans should keep an eye on this sneaky draft fit
The Washington Commanders have already made significant roster moves this offseason, but as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, attention now shifts to Day 3.
This phase is where innovative teams find long-term contributors and the Commanders are hoping to find their players in the later rounds.
According to Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, Washington may have a potential steal in North Carolina edge rusher Kaimon Rucker.
Cameron recently released a big board of Day 3 targets for all 32 NFL teams — players who may not hear their names early but could still carve out meaningful NFL careers. When it came to Washington, he zeroed in on Rucker as a perfect match.
“Rucker is a smart, sound outside linebacker with quick hands and natural leverage,” Cameron wrote. “The North Carolina product generated an 80.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade in each of his last two college seasons, also charting in the 93rd percentile in pass-rush win rate over that span.”
For a team like the Commanders, who are retooling their defensive identity under new head coach Dan Quinn, Rucker’s profile fits seamlessly. While Washington has added veteran pass rushers and invested in younger talent, the depth behind players like defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong and Daron Payne could still use reinforcement.
“He can be a reliable rotational rusher in Dan Quinn’s scheme,” PFF added, pointing to Rucker’s readiness to contribute even as a rookie.
The Commanders ranked near the bottom of the NFL in sacks last season and are expected to target multiple layers of defensive help in the draft. Rucker, who showed strong consistency and technical polish at North Carolina, offers the kind of high-floor, high-motor prospect that could thrive in Quinn’s attack-minded system.
While he may not come off the board until the later rounds, Washington would be wise to keep Rucker on its radar. With the ability to win with both quickness and leverage — and a proven track record against quality competition — he fits the mold of a Day 3 gem who could become a core piece of the Commanders’ evolving defense.
