Washington Commanders rookies stealing the show ahead of Bengals matchup
Washington Commanders rookies Josh Conerly Jr. and Trey Amos are fresh off their team debuts against the New England Patriots last week.
However, both should see more playing time and development in the second week of the preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"The first preseason game had plenty of ugly for Washington, but it was not without its positives. CB Trey Amos has been one of camp’s bright spots, and he stood tall in his NFL debut," NFL.com contributor Eric Edholm wrote.
"Another strong performance against Cincinnati could secure a major role, even starting, for the rookie second-rounder. The rest of this game should be about identifying depth roles at some thinner positions (including wide receiver, because of injury and Terry McLaurin's hold-in) and prepping young standouts such as Amos and first-round OT Josh Conerly Jr. for Week 1 duty."
Commanders rookies making early impact
The Commanders were one of the best teams in the league last season thanks to their rookie class, which was headlined by Jayden Daniels.
Washington shouldn't expect that caliber again with Conerly and Amos leading the way, but the pair could be starters on their respective side of the ball for this season and beyond for a while.
The Commanders saw a glimpse into the future of what could be with their two new draft picks and it's a sign of what's to come for the team. If Conerly and Amos come into their own, they could help the Commanders get even closer to the Super Bowl.
The Bengals are a strong test for the Commanders in their second preseason game, allowing their players to get their ankles wet ahead of the upcoming season.
Kickoff between the Bengals and Commanders is set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN+ app.
