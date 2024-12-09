Saints QB Derek Carr May Miss Commanders Game
The Washington Commanders are looking to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, but their opponent could look a little different.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Saints quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with a fractured left hand, which could sideline him for the game against the Commanders, and potentially beyond.
Carr, 33, left the Saints' 14-11 win in the second half with the injury and exited the stadium with a cast on the hand. Crazier things have happened, but the 5-8 Saints likely won't trot Carr out there to potentially injure himself further.
The Saints will learn more in the coming days regarding the full extent of his injury, but it's looking like his status for the team's Week 15 game against the Commanders is very much in doubt.
With Carr likely out, the Saints must decide whether to start rookie Spencer Rattler or backup Jake Haener.
While Rattler started three games for the Saints in October when Carr was injured, Haener was the one who entered the game for New Orleans in relief of Carr in Week 14. This means that the Commanders should prepare for all of these quarterbacks ahead of their matchup this week.
