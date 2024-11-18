Commanders TE Zach Ertz and CB Mike Sainristil Best Week 11 Performers
The Washington Commanders fell 26-18 to the Philadelphia Eagles in their first matchup against the NFC East Division rival this season, but that box score doesn't tell the whole story of the game.
In fact, the contest was much closer than that score would suggest and the Commanders actually held the advantage for most of it.
Still, as a team, the loss counts all the same. Some Washington players had solid outings against the Eagles as individuals, however, according to Pro Football Focus' grading systems.
BEST OFFENSIVE GRADES
TE ZACH ERTZ, 84.9
In his first game back in Philadelphia since he was traded from the franchise to the Arizona Cardinals, Ertz recorded one touchdown on six catches and totaled 47 yards in the process.
He also caught a two-point conversion, but that catch and those yards won't show up in the stat box.
His pass blocking grade of 69.5 was second-best on the team behind fellow tight end John Bates' score of 71.3.
OG SAM COSMI, 65.5
Overall, Cosmi's grade of 59.1 overall isn't all that hot. His 65.5 grade pass blocking was the best of all Commanders offensive linemen though, 6.3 points higher than offensive tackle Brandon Coleman's grade of 59.2.
Those numbers are both good on Cosmi, but also reflective of the struggles the Washington offensive line experienced on Thursday.
RB AUSTIN EKELER, 86.3
Ekeler didn't finish the game with the best offensive grade on the roster, but he did lead in his pass game grade (86.3) and his run game grade (74.4).
Where Ekeler struggled, and what drew his overall grade below Ertz's, was in his run blocking where he graded out with a 54 overall.
BEST DEFENSIVE GRADES
CB MIKE SAINRISTIL, 89
The rookie cornerback finished with the team's highest grade for Week 11 and had an amazing 90 coverage grade for his performance on 35 coverage snaps.
Targeted five times, Sainristil allowed just two receptions for 31 yards and held Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to a 61.3 passer rating when targeted.
LB FRANKIE LUVU, 68.3
Coming away with two sacks on Thursday night it is no surprise Luvu led the team in pass rush grade as well.
Rushing the passer 15 times in Week 11 Luvu recorded three total pressures adding a quarterback hit to his two sacks on the night.
Luvu also recorded seven tackles and assisted on two more while not missing a single tackling opportunity in the game. His 82.2 tackling grade led the team as well.
CB MICHAEL DAVIS, 63.3
Davis only played 20 defensive snaps on Thursday but he made good use of them while he was out there.
11 of his snaps were played against the run and he finished with a 63.3 run defense grade, the third-best on the team behind Sainristil and Luvu.
His coverage grade was also fourth-best, and his overall was third.
He may not have gotten a whole lot of opportunity in Week 11, but he made the best of what he got.
