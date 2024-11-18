Pair of Commanders Named as Sleepers to Earn Pro Bowl Honors
Despite the fact they are currently riding a two-game losing streak the Washington Commanders remain one of the better stories in the league this year.
Jumping out to a 7-2 start the Commanders had their coach Dan Quinn in early Coach of the Year conversations and their rookie quarterback not just in Rookie of the Year talks, but MVP ones as well.
That heat has cooled a bit following consecutive losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles, but as a team that projects to earn the franchise's first double-digit win season since 2012, there are plenty of solid performances happening accros the Washington roster this year. Two of them have earned linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. and running back Austin Ekeler sleeper tags when it comes to earning Pro Bowl nods this season.
"Fowler followed Dan Quinn from Dallas to Washington, and boy, did it pay off for all parties. Fowler's nose has been all over the pigskin," writes NFL.com's Kevin Patra in his list of Pro Bowl sleepers. "He's generated 8.5 sacks, third-most in the NFL, and his 17.7% QBP rate is ninth among all defenders. He hasn't seen the massive amount of snaps that others with impressive counting stats get either (167 pass rush snaps), but he has made the most of them, boasting a league-high 5.1 sack percent (min. 100 pass rushes). Translation: Quinn is putting the veteran in a spot to do damage, and Fowler is paying off with big plays."
While Patra goes on to point out Fowler's stop rate compares well to established stars like the Steelers' T.J. Watt and Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers, the Commanders' defender isn't alone on this short list of sleepers.
Fowler, in the midst of a career year 11 seasons in playing for his fifth team, is going to have to earn his Pro Bowl nod on defense alone - and it would be the first of his career - but for Ekeler, his route could come via special teams.
"Given the new kick return rules, I had to shoehorn in one returner. I'll use it to finally get Ekeler to a Pro Bowl after years of being snubbed at the running back position," Patra wrote.
"On the season, Ekeler has returned 14 kicks for 434 yards, averaging 31 yards per return with a long of 62. Others might have some better stats, but I'll remind you that Ekeler also had a 98-yard touchdown return called back on the opening play of Week 2 that could have goosed his stats. Ekeler's 8.4 average kickoff returns over expected ranks fourth among players with at least 10 returns this season, per Next Gen Stats."
Getting that touchdown return back would bolster Ekeler's special teams resume, and perhaps send the veteran to his first Pro Bowl as well.
Meanwhile, the two new additions from this offseason's free agent class are further evidence the franchise is in good and capable hands on the field, and also in the front office where key roster decisions are being made.
