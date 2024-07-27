Commander Country

Should Washington Commanders Trade DT Phidarian Mathis?

Phidarian Mathis is entering his third season with the Washington Commanders.

Sep 11, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) reacts after being injured against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders are arguably the team in the NFL that's the most loaded at the defensive tackle position.

They have Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne leading the way and they just drafted Johnny Newton in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, but Phidarian Mathis, another former second-round pick in 2022, is also on the roster getting lost in the shuffle.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Commanders could trade Mathis to the Houston Texans.

"Washington now has Adam Peters calling the shots, and they drafted Jer'Zhan Newton in the second round. That doesn't bode well for how the organization sees Mathis moving forward. He's worth a Day 3 pick as a dice roll on draft pedigree," Ballentine writes.

Mathis, 26, tore his meniscus in his NFL debut, costing him his entire rookie year. Then, he suffered a calf injury that held him out of seven games in 2023. Injuries have plagued him tremendously, and he's gotten lost in the Commanders shuffle. Perhaps a trade would open up a roster spot for the Commanders elsewhere and land them an additional future draft pick.

