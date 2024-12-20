Staff Predictions Ahead of Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 16
The Washington Commanders are in a solid spot to earn their first playoff berth since 2020 but they will have to take care of business the rest of the way and that all begins with a rematch against NFC East divisional rival the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.
In the first matchup, Washington had a commanding lead heading into the fourth quarter, but a explosion by Philadelphia in the fourth allowed for them to come back and walk out with a victory. It was a tough loss for the Commanders but it didn't knock the team's confidence as they realized they do have what it takes to compete with the best teams in the league.
Now, returning home to Northwest Stadium, the Commanders will have their chance at revenge against the Eagles who have ripped off 10 straight victories. The Eagles are currently seen as one of the best five teams in the NFL and it will be a tall mountain to climb in order to beat them, but the Commanders have the recipe to do so.
The Commanders defense has come together as of late with the addition of Marshon Lattimore on the backend, while the offense has had it's own issues, especially when it comes to health, as they have leaned heavily on the backs of quarterback Jayden Daniels, running back Brian Robinson Jr., and wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Here is how our staff here at CommanderGameday see this one playing out between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
Neither of these teams has a great record when scoring 24 of fewer points. Both have great records when going over that total. So that feels like a pretty solid number to aim for. Washington already proved they 'can' beat the Eagles once by taking a four-point lead into the fourth quarter in Philadelphia in Week 11. Now they need to prove they can close against them.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 9-5
Commanders 27, Eagles 24
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
Last time around, the Eagles had a 20-point fourth quarter en route to an eight-point victory. That was in Philadelphia. This time around, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders should be able to hold off the Eagles with the support of their home crowd to come away with a statement win.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-6
**Excludes Panthers' game**
Commanders 27, Eagles 24
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders and Eagles are both in need of a win this weekend. The Commanders played them tough on the road, but will the same happen at home? The Eagles are due for a loss, and the Commanders might just be the team that can pull it off.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 8-6
Commanders 21, Eagles 20
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The last time these two teams met the Commanders were in a prime position to come away with a win but unfortunately dropped the game due to a collapse in the fourth quarter. The Commanders will now get their shot at revenge, this time at home, as they look to hand the Eagles their first loss in their last 11 games.
The Commanders haven't quite been the team we saw early on in the season and with the Eagles peaking it seems as if this one is a long shot. However, the Commanders, who are in a good spot to reach the playoffs, need every win they can get to secure a postseason berth for the first time since 2020.
With that extra motivation on top of this one being a division rivalry game I see the Commanders putting up a fight much like they did in the first tilt with the Eagles. Unfortunately, I still think the Eagles are a bit more well-rounded team and the Commanders are absent another skill player to help out Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-6
**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**
Eagles 27, Commanders 24
CONSENSUS: Washington Commanders (3-1)
