Steelers QB Praised By Commanders Coach
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for their Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that means facing off against veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson, who turns 36 later this month, is undefeated through his first two starts with the Steelers after missing the first six games of the season for the team.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn has acknowledged Wilson's comeback and knows it will be a challenge to go against him this weekend.
"When I think about Russ, the first thing that pops to my mind is this is a remarkable deep ball thrower," Quinn said. "And it's what he is absolutely earned and been known for down inside and outside the pocket where he's got the ability to be able to throw on the run 50, 60 yards down the field to a spot that only his receiver can get to it or off a big play pass. So that to me is what sets him apart, is his, he's got a strong, strong arm, big hands. He can absolutely rip it, but it's the downfield big shot plays when those explosive plays happen, those are game changers and that's what I think Russ's superpower is like deep ball accuracy is not everybody has that."
Wilson has a good deep ball, but having new cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the secondary should help limit that aspect of the Steelers offense. If the Commanders can find ways to contain Wilson, they should have an easier chance to pull off an eighth win in nine weeks.
