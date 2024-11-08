Commander Country

Steelers QB Praised By Commanders Coach

The Washington Commanders have a lot of respect for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are getting ready for their Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that means facing off against veteran quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson, who turns 36 later this month, is undefeated through his first two starts with the Steelers after missing the first six games of the season for the team.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn has acknowledged Wilson's comeback and knows it will be a challenge to go against him this weekend.

"When I think about Russ, the first thing that pops to my mind is this is a remarkable deep ball thrower," Quinn said. "And it's what he is absolutely earned and been known for down inside and outside the pocket where he's got the ability to be able to throw on the run 50, 60 yards down the field to a spot that only his receiver can get to it or off a big play pass. So that to me is what sets him apart, is his, he's got a strong, strong arm, big hands. He can absolutely rip it, but it's the downfield big shot plays when those explosive plays happen, those are game changers and that's what I think Russ's superpower is like deep ball accuracy is not everybody has that."

Wilson has a good deep ball, but having new cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the secondary should help limit that aspect of the Steelers offense. If the Commanders can find ways to contain Wilson, they should have an easier chance to pull off an eighth win in nine weeks.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

