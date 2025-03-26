Commanders Schedule Top-30 Visit with Highly-Ranked Oregon Left Tackle
As the Washington Commanders look to bolster their offensive line with the 2025 NFL Draft around the corner, they are showing strong interest in a standout left tackle from the Oregon Ducks.
Josh Conerly Jr., a dominant left tackle for the Ducks, has scheduled a top-30 visit with the Commanders and six other teams.
Conerly is ranked No. 37 overall on ESPN's big board and has drawn attention for his athleticism and pass protection. During his junior season in 2024, he allowed just one sack in 494 snaps and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. His impressive showing at the NFL Combine and Reese's Senior Bowl—where teammates voted him the best offensive lineman—has further boosted his draft stock.
According to ESPN's Mel Kipper, Conerly's smooth footwork and capabiltiy to manage speed rushers, proejcts him as a potential 'Prow-Bowl-caliber" tackle. His upside makes him even more appealing and a player that the Commanders might pursue aggressively.
While Conerly needs to improve his play strength and ability to anchor against power moves, his potential makes him an enticing option for the Commanders, who hold multiple early-round picks.
With the draft set to take place in Green Bay, the Commanders could target Conerly in the second round—or even trade up if they view him as a long-term solution at tackle. As one of the most polished linemen in this class, Conerly's combination of athleticism and technical skill aligns with the Commanders' need to protect Jayden Daniels and establish a dominant front.
