How did the Commanders grade out this offseason?
The Washington Commanders traded for two stars to bolster their already exciting offense this offseason.
With the additions of receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, it seemed the Commanders were going for broke.
However, when free agency officially began, Washington wasn't as active as some thought. Still, Sports Illustrated evaluated the NFC's offseason and gave the team a high mark and passing grade.
"On the surface, the splash trades for Samuel and Tunsil appear to be beneficial for the Commanders, but it’s hard to ignore the red flags," Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano says. "The Texans were willing to let Tunsil go after back-to-back poor seasons for the offensive line as a whole. And Samuel has been unable to match the impact of his 2021 All-Pro season because he’s not a traditional wide receiver who’s capable of quickly getting open with his routes. But if Tunsil and Samuel play at top form, the Commanders could be a legitimate Super Bowl contender after being the surprise playoff team last season."
Overall, Manzano gives the Commanders a 'B+' for their offseason efforts, a grade that ranks best among all NFC East Division contenders, perhaps signaling a shortening of the gap between them and the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.
