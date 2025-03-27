Commander Country

How did the Commanders grade out this offseason?

Following an active offseason the Washington Commanders received a high mark from Sports Illustrated.

David Harrison

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders traded for two stars to bolster their already exciting offense this offseason.

With the additions of receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, it seemed the Commanders were going for broke.

However, when free agency officially began, Washington wasn't as active as some thought. Still, Sports Illustrated evaluated the NFC's offseason and gave the team a high mark and passing grade.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"On the surface, the splash trades for Samuel and Tunsil appear to be beneficial for the Commanders, but it’s hard to ignore the red flags," Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano says. "The Texans were willing to let Tunsil go after back-to-back poor seasons for the offensive line as a whole. And Samuel has been unable to match the impact of his 2021 All-Pro season because he’s not a traditional wide receiver who’s capable of quickly getting open with his routes. But if Tunsil and Samuel play at top form, the Commanders could be a legitimate Super Bowl contender after being the surprise playoff team last season."

Overall, Manzano gives the Commanders a 'B+' for their offseason efforts, a grade that ranks best among all NFC East Division contenders, perhaps signaling a shortening of the gap between them and the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

