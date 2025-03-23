Commanders rival Giants sign $8 million quarterback, adding to depth chart
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota was the No. 2 overall pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft, taking one spot behind quarterback Jameis Winston, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Their paths crossed rather quickly, as the two quarterbacks faced off against one another. In the game, the Commanders quarterback led his Titans squad in a win over Winston–whose first NFL pass resulted in a pick-six–and the Buccaneers.
It was the first of three times the two quarterbacks' teams would face off, but now, the two may get to see each other again as Mariota returns to Washington and Winston heads to the New York Giants.
That news was broken on social media by Winston himself and also by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, who added that the deal is for two years and is worth $8 million.
Since entering the league, Mariota holds a 2-1 record against Winston as both Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks have departed their original teams for a tour around the NFL that includes their current teams, but also the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Cleveland Browns.
Neither quarterback has an above .500 record as starters, but Mariota's 34-40 record is much closer than Winston's 36-51 standing.
While Winston has proven the more prolific scoring producer having thrown 154 touchdown passes to Mariota's 97, it is the Commanders' quarterback leading in the turnover margin by a large gap, 55 interceptions thrown to 111.
Right now, Winston would appear to be at the top of the Giants' depth chart with Tommy DeVito backing him up, but there is at least an expectation the team will target a rookie quarterback in this year's NFL Draft.
Meanwhile, Mariota is returning to his role as backup and mentor to Jayden Daniels, who helped quarterback Washington to a 2-0 sweep of New York in his first NFL season and a second-place finish in both the NFC East Division and National Football Conference as a whole.
