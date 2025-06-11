Commanders’ Dan Quinn breaks silence on McLaurin skipping minicamp
The Washington Commanders are beginning mandatory minicamp this week and it doesn't come without drama. Over the last month, it has become increasingly clear that star wide receiver Terry McLaurin is frustrated with his contract situation.
Entering the final year of a three-year/$68.3 million deal, McLaurin is demanding more ahead of the 2025 season. He's proven that this is a serious issue after skipping OTAs.
To no surprise, the All-Pro wasn't on the field when the Commanders went through the first of three sessions on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Commanders veterans attend minicamp despite OTA absences
In an offseason where another disgruntled star, Cincinnati Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, felt burned by his respective franchise, the Commanders are taking a different approach. Instead of jabbing at McLaurin through the media or expediting the situation, head coach Dan Quinn showed that he understands what the 29-year-old is going through.
Quinn plans to leave the contract specifics to general manager Adam Peters and the front office.
“Sure, and the good news is lots of rapport has been built and so, those are all the times and hours and hours upon doing that," Quinn said on Tuesday. "Hey, sometimes football and business, they intersect and this is one of those times. Terry is a fantastic teammate and really puts in the work and spent a lot of time with them already this offseason."
"The business side of things, Adam [Peters] and their crew and Terry and his group, let them work through that. But in the meantime, lots of stuff to do and we try to customize as much as we can," Quinn added. "Who can do what? Who's in rehab? Who can do some things? Who can do everything? Who needs to see more during this time of year? And who do we need to see less? And so, this is one of those times you're really able to customize the script and the work to do that.”
Quinn has over two decades of experience in the NFL, including a pair of stints as a defensive coordinator and head coach. He's been through this type of situation before and is going to let everything work itself out.
In what may be slightly noteworthy, Quinn added that he and McLaurin are still in communication.
“Yeah, I think it's why we all have people that can help on that side. So, I can have the relationship as the coach and the ball player and the man. And so, yeah, just keep a cool head about it and keep communication up, which Terry and I certainly do," Quinn said.
"So, I think the main thing, expect the unexpected, sometimes the business and football can get contentious and difficult, but it never has to be with the people that are inside the locker room and doing that," Quinn continued. "And so, I've learned that through the years and it is easy advice to follow.”
McLaurin had his fifth straight season with 1,000+ yards in 2024, catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns.
Considering his importance to the team and rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Commanders ultimately end up giving in to McLaurin's demands. He's proven his value and is underpaid for a player of his caliber at a key position.
READ MORE: Commanders’ Deebo Samuel called 49ers’ biggest offseason loss
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders floated as surprise trade destination for star AFC running back
• Young Commanders launch 'FRO X CHILL', a secondary duo built for chaos
• Commanders star missing minicamp sparks wild trade scenarios across NFL
• Commanders' Josh Conerly sends message to local football star