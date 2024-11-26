Commander Country

Terry McLaurin Sounds Off After Commanders Loss vs. Cowboys

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has something to say.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs with the ball en route to a touchdown as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler (31) chases during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders aren't thrilled after their 34-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend.

The Commanders nearly had a chance to come back when Jayden Daniels threw an electric 86-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin with less than a minute to go, but a botched snap on a missed extra-point sealed the loss for Washington.

McLaurin chimed in with his thoughts on the team's loss.

“We just didn’t play our best," McLaurin said postgame. "We didn’t play complimentary football. When you’re playing division games it’s going to come down to the four quarters. We knew that going into the game. We didn’t underestimate them at all but it’s just unfortunate when you can’t help each other on offense, helping out on the defense. They were doing a great job and we just really couldn’t get it going. We have to find a way to start faster and stay in the drives. That’s everybody, our whole coaching staff and offensive players going out there and figuring out ways that we can stay on the field and help the defense and vice versa all of us."

McLaurin and the Commanders will go back to the drawing board this week as they prepare for the Tennessee Titans to come to town. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

