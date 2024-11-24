Commander Country

Commanders Lose in Wild Finish vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders in crazy fashion.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are baffled after a 34-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 at Northwest Stadium.

The Commanders were trailing for most of the day, especially after Cowboys return specialist KaVontae Turpin ran for a touchdown on a kickoff return to make it a two-possession game late in the fourth quarter.

Washington responded with a field goal, but still trailed by seven. On the first play of the drive, Jayden Daniels found Terry McLaurin for an 86-yard touchdown to bring it to a one-point game. On the extra point attempt, Austin Seibert missed for the first time this season, hurting the Commanders' chances at winning the game.

On the onside kick, the Cowboys returned it for a touchdown to keep the Commanders at a distance.

The Commanders had a chance for another Hail Mary from Daniels, but it was intercepted as time expired.

The loss gives the Commanders their third consecutive loss as they now sit at 7-5. They will now await the Tennessee Titans next week at home. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

