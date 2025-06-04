Commanders OC makes bold statement about Jayden Daniels’ year 2
After kicking off their first OTA of the offseason, one thing is clear: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is not the same player he was a year ago.
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury says Daniels is beginning to settle in now that he's in his second year at the helm. Kingsbury pointed to Daniels' growing confidence and speed on the field as signs he's turning the corner.
"Just watching him move around, he's not thinking as much; he's playing fast and letting his natural gifts kind of take over — and that's what we want to see," Kingsbury said. "So, I expect him to take a big jump."
With Year 1 behind them, the chemistry between Kingsbury and Daniels is growing. Like any new relationship, the first season was about getting to know each other. Now, they're in sync — with Daniels playing faster, thinking less, and executing more naturally.
Daniels showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie year, but this offseason, Kingsbury sees a more relaxed and instinctive quarterback. With a full season of experience and an offseason to build chemistry with teammates and coaches, Daniels looks ready to take the next step.
That's good news for Washington, especially since the team has spent the offseason building around him and revamping the offense.
Daniels has already shown that he can process information quickly and utilize his dual-threat ability to make plays. Now, if Kingsbury's expectations are correct, the Commanders' offense might give defenses something to worry about in 2025.
