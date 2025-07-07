This Commanders position group can shine in 2025
The Washington Commanders have a talented team, but there are a few holes in the roster.
One of those imperfections is the cornerback position, which has long been considered a weakness in Washington's roster.
While the cornerbacks could struggle, The Athletic contributor Jacob Robinson believes the position group could be one to watch for the 2025 season.
Commanders cornerbacks could have big impact
"Corners are worth a premium in a division with A.J. Brown, CeeDee Lamb and Malik Nabers, which is why Washington spent heavily to acquire former Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore," Robinson wrote.
"He was awful in last year’s brief appearance as a Commander, though he finally looks healthy after that injury-plagued 2024. He’ll pair with the winner of the CB2 role, which could be rookie Trey Amos, whom Washington considered in the first round."
The Commanders cornerbacks were viewed as a big issue with the defense last season. The Lattimore trade was made to help that position group get better, but that wasn't the case early in his debut.
Lattimore has a chance to be better in the upcoming season, along with Amos and the rising cornerbacks on the roster, and the Commanders need this position group to shine.
If the Commanders cornerbacks don't improve, things could look dicey for the team's long-term prospects of competing in the playoffs.
Washington begins its training camp when rookies report on July 18 and veterans come in on July 22.
