Three Commanders Who Can Make Big Contributions Late in Season
The Washington Commanders are a young team, but there are veterans scattered across the roster that have helped guide the group to an 8-5 record at the Week 14 bye.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn called some of them out by name and challenged them as players who will step up in the final four weeks of the season.
"Jeremy [Chinn] being down in the line, near the line of scrimmage and Zach [Ertz] and his ability to catch the ball. So, the unique things they have, making sure we could feature them in the offense and the defense or even on the special team side of things. A [LB] Nick [Bellore] to say, he’s not going to play a lot of snaps on defense, but he will have an impact on the team. And so, those are what I would consider the lead sled dogs. And when it comes time and you get into December and January football, you lean on players like that," Quinn said.
If the Commanders can continue to have strong showings from those players among others, the team could be a surprise in the postseason.
The Commanders return to the field in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Rediscover Power Presence in Win Over Titans
• Commanders Find Unsung Hero in Win vs. Titans
• Will Austin Ekeler Return For Commanders This Season Following Severe Injury?
• Los Angeles Rams Sign Former Washington Commanders First-Round Pick