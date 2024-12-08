Commander Country

Three Commanders Who Can Make Big Contributions Late in Season

The Washington Commanders have a few tricks up their sleeve.

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are a young team, but there are veterans scattered across the roster that have helped guide the group to an 8-5 record at the Week 14 bye.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn called some of them out by name and challenged them as players who will step up in the final four weeks of the season.

"Jeremy [Chinn] being down in the line, near the line of scrimmage and Zach [Ertz] and his ability to catch the ball. So, the unique things they have, making sure we could feature them in the offense and the defense or even on the special team side of things. A [LB] Nick [Bellore] to say, he’s not going to play a lot of snaps on defense, but he will have an impact on the team. And so, those are what I would consider the lead sled dogs. And when it comes time and you get into December and January football, you lean on players like that," Quinn said.

If the Commanders can continue to have strong showings from those players among others, the team could be a surprise in the postseason.

The Commanders return to the field in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.

