Former Washington Commanders OC & UCLA Agree to Mutually Part Ways
Eric Bieniemy has been an enigma of sorts since his days as the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator. For years towards the end of his run with the Chiefs, Bieniemy was being pushed to receive a head coaching gig in the NFL but eventually realized he needed to move on from the Chiefs in order to show his abilities at calling plays.
Bieniemy eventually wound up with the Washington Commanders as their offensive coordinator but things didn't quite pan out the way that he had hoped as the offense struggled under his tutelage.
With the Commanders looking to go in a new direction, Bieniemy left the NFL and went back to the college ranks, becoming the offensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins under first-year head coach Deshaun Foster. Now, just one season later, Bieniemy will be looking for a new home after mutually agreeing to part ways with the UCLA Bruins.
Bieniemy's time in UCLA didn't net any better results than his time in Washington did. The Bruins finished as one of the worst teams in the Big 10 with a 5-7 record, and the offense, while not one of the worst in FBS, only averaged a tad over 18 ppg and struggled in the run game.
Following the announcement that Bieniemy would not be returning to Las Angeles, Bieniemy's agent clarified the reasoning behind the move.
“Eric and UCLA mutually parted ways today as previously planned. He’s still getting paid by the Commanders," Bieniemy's agent Jason Fletcher said in a statement. "After interviewing for head coaching jobs last year, he wanted to stay active and busy. So, he decided to go help out Deshaun Foster, who is like his little brother, at UCLA as opposed to sitting out a year. The plan was always to return to the NFL in 2025, and he’s looking forward to the opportunities ahead.”
Now out of a job, it appears that Bieniemy is itching to dip his feet back into the NFL pool. NFL positions likely won't start opening up until after the season, so it remains to be seen if he would be in a position to return as an offensive coordinator or if he will have to take a lower-level job and work his way back up.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Potential Commanders' Target Leaving Ohio State for NFL Draft
• Commanders Coach Gives Marshon Lattimore Injury Update
• Commanders RB Stronger After Being Cut
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Ties NFL Record With 8th Rookie of the Week Honor